Norwin school director resigns, rips administration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Norwin School Board member resigned Monday, but not without ripping the administration for what he said was its failure to cut expenditures in a preliminary budget that the school board had initially rejected in May.

Director Shawn Petrisko, serving in his first term on the board, claimed “the administration did nothing to that (preliminary) budget,” to cut overall expenditures from the $71.1 million the board initially rejected on May 21 by a 5-4 vote. The board adopted a preliminary budget in the same amount on May 30.

Petrisko, who does financial planning and analysis for a steel company, claimed the failure to reduce proposed expenditures after the preliminary budget was rejected showed “a lack of respect to the board.”

The district’s final budget for 2018-2019 was slightly lower at $70.9 million.

Superintendent William Kerr disagreed with Petrisko’s assessment, saying the administration “did its best to move that budget” from a three percent deficit to one percent in the black. The budget raises taxes by 3.1 percent.

The school board has 30 days to appoint a replacement for Petrisko, whose term expires in December 2019. If it is unable to approve a replacement, a Westmoreland County judge will make the appointment.

Personnel move criticized

A Norwin parent, Lori Kukich, claimed the school board “lied” when it approved reassigned Lisa Banasick from an assistant principal’s position at both Hillcrest Intermediate and the Norwin Middle schools, to a new position as associate director of special education on Monday.

The board assigned Banasick in June to the assistant principal’s post at both schools during a packed meeting at the Norwin Middle School.

Banasick will be paid $113,336 in her new position.

The teachers affected by the reassignment “were back-stabbed and lied to” when the announcement was made last week during a teacher in-service day that Banasick was being reassigned, Kukich said.

The board designated Troy Collier as the assistant principal for both schools, requiring him to split his time between the two buildings. Collier will be paid $118,601 this school year.

In June, Collier, who had been middle school assistant principal for several years, was furloughed from that job and reassigned as a middle school social studies teacher.

“I don’t feel we lied to anybody,” Robert Perkins, board president, said, noting that circumstances had changed since June.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.