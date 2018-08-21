Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Fans enjoy the Rafter Z Rodeo during the Westmoreland Fair

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
Chris Tejero, of Cancun, Mexico, rides a bull, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Shawn Hamburger, of Lockhaven, bows his head in prayer, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emily McCray, 17, of Buffalo, NY, shows off for the crowd, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alex Little competes in the barrel races during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kerri Malloy, of Kecksburg, carries the flag for the National Anthem, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emily McCray, 17, of Buffalo, NY, shows off for the crowd, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dakota Tempest hangs on to his horse, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
JC Tennant, of Waynesburg, hangs on at the start of his bull ride, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Nathan Ayers, 25, of Millmont, Pa, walks through the corral, while sorting out the bulls and broncos, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emily McCray, 17, of Buffalo, NY, warms up for her trick riding, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
William Weber, 9, of Millmont, sits on the corral fence, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rodeo clown Rusty McCray, of Kissimmee, FL, prepares his costume, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dylan Miller (left), 20, of New Florence, prepares his rope handle for bronco riding, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Aubrie Loughner (left), 13, and Erin Kaufman, 20, both of New Alexandria, chat on their horses before the start the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Brayden Zrowka (left), 4, and William Weber, 9, both of MIllmont, hang out on the fence, during the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
After a short hiatus, the rodeo returns during the annual Westmoreland Fair, at the fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The Rafter Z Rodeo included a childrens rodeo, bull riding, saddled and bareback bronco riding, and other activities that brought cheers from the crowd.

Chris Tejero, 26, of Cancun Mexico started off riding bulls and performing trick roping as a child. After a bull riding injury a few years ago that left Tejero with a broken tibia and fibia, he is sticking with being part of the entertainment rather than the show.

“There is a mental thing that happens after a big accident” Tejero said. “It takes some hard work in your mind to get back in.”

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.

