Westmoreland

Cops: Man threatened ex-girlfriend, got aggressive with Rostraver police

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A 26-year-old man who allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend at her Rostraver Township apartment and became aggressive with police who were called early Tuesday was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on multiple criminal charges.

Dyshon K. Stafford, whose last known permanent address was in Philadelphia, was arraigned before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels on charges of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, prowling and loitering and harassment following the 3:40 a.m. incident outside the victim’s apartment on Mathews Road.

He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.

Township police Sgt. Ronald Naylor alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed with Eckels that Stafford showed up at the female victim’s apartment about 3:40 a.m. and repeatedly rang the doorbell. When he was told to leave, Naylor said in court documents Stafford told the victim he had a gun.

When Naylor arrived at the scene, he reported that Stafford became “aggressive” and refused multiple commands, and also threatened a family member of the victim who also arrived at the scene.

Eckels scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 31.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

