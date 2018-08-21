Westmoreland couple sues maker of Dum Dum lollipops after son choked

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Manor couple filed a lawsuit against an Ohio candy company, claiming their son choked on a lollipop.

Mark and Kristina Matthews want an undisclosed amount of money from Spangler Candy Co., based in Bryan, Ohio, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Westmoreland County court. The couple claim that on July 5, 2017, their son — identified only as “MBM” in the filing — was eating a Dum Dums when the candy ball detached from the lollipop stick and became lodged in his throat, choking him.

“It took a heroic effort by Mark E. Matthews over an extended period of time to dislodge the candy ball from MBM’s throat and clear his airway,” the lawsuit states.

The boy was treated at a hospital. The experience “continues to cause severe emotional and mental distress and anxiety” to the him and his parents, according to the lawsuit.

The Matthews claim the lollipop was defective and Spangler Candy was negligent in its manufacturing and failed to warn buyers of potential dangers with its product.

A company representative could not be reached for comment.

Regular Dum Dums lollipops come in 16 flavors, plus one mystery flavor, Spangler Candy reports on its website.

The Akron Candy Co. in Bellevue, Ohio, first made Dum Dums in 1924. Spangler Candy in 1953 bought the trade name and equipment to make Dum Dums — which came in seven original flavors: lemon, lime, orange, coconut-pineapple, cherry, grape and butterscotch, according to the company website.

Spangler Candy in May bid $18.83 million for the New England Confectionery Co., or Necco, at a federal bankruptcy auction in Boston.