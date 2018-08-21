Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland couple sues maker of Dum Dum lollipops after son choked

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

A Manor couple filed a lawsuit against an Ohio candy company, claiming their son choked on a lollipop.

Mark and Kristina Matthews want an undisclosed amount of money from Spangler Candy Co., based in Bryan, Ohio, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Westmoreland County court. The couple claim that on July 5, 2017, their son — identified only as “MBM” in the filing — was eating a Dum Dums when the candy ball detached from the lollipop stick and became lodged in his throat, choking him.

“It took a heroic effort by Mark E. Matthews over an extended period of time to dislodge the candy ball from MBM’s throat and clear his airway,” the lawsuit states.

The boy was treated at a hospital. The experience “continues to cause severe emotional and mental distress and anxiety” to the him and his parents, according to the lawsuit.

The Matthews claim the lollipop was defective and Spangler Candy was negligent in its manufacturing and failed to warn buyers of potential dangers with its product.

A company representative could not be reached for comment.

Regular Dum Dums lollipops come in 16 flavors, plus one mystery flavor, Spangler Candy reports on its website.

The Akron Candy Co. in Bellevue, Ohio, first made Dum Dums in 1924. Spangler Candy in 1953 bought the trade name and equipment to make Dum Dums — which came in seven original flavors: lemon, lime, orange, coconut-pineapple, cherry, grape and butterscotch, according to the company website.

Spangler Candy in May bid $18.83 million for the New England Confectionery Co., or Necco, at a federal bankruptcy auction in Boston.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me