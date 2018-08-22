Volunteers needed for human trafficking awareness project next month in Greensburg
The Blackburn Center needs volunteers to help with a project next month to bring awareness to human trafficking.
Volunteers will place red sand into sidewalk cracks at St. Clair Park, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. The effort will bring awareness to human trafficking victims who fall through the cracks, according to a news release.
Volunteers will gather Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the park and 5 p.m. at the hospital. The following day, cracks will be filled at 5 p.m. at the courthouse. In the event of rain, the days will be pushed back a week to Sept. 17 and 18.
For more details or to volunteer, contact abigails@blackburncenter.org.
