Westmoreland

Volunteers needed for human trafficking awareness project next month in Greensburg

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Volunteers and staff from The Blackburn Center work on filling cracks in the sidewalk outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse for the Red Sand Project, an art installation by artist Molly Gochman to raise awareness about human trafficking, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Shane Dunlap
Updated 5 hours ago

The Blackburn Center needs volunteers to help with a project next month to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Volunteers will place red sand into sidewalk cracks at St. Clair Park, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. The effort will bring awareness to human trafficking victims who fall through the cracks, according to a news release.

Volunteers will gather Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the park and 5 p.m. at the hospital. The following day, cracks will be filled at 5 p.m. at the courthouse. In the event of rain, the days will be pushed back a week to Sept. 17 and 18.

For more details or to volunteer, contact abigails@blackburncenter.org.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

