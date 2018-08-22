Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe schools secretary to retire after 35 years with the district

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Darlene Allshouse, secretary to the school board and the superintendent of Greater Latrobe School District, pauses at the board table after the body’s meeting on Aug. 21, 2018. The board approved her retirement effective Dec. 31.
After more than three decades supporting various Greater Latrobe officials, secretary Darlene Allshouse is nearing the end of her career at the school district.

The school board on Tuesday approved her retirement, effective Dec. 31. Until then, Allshouse will continue to serve as secretary for the board and for Superintendent Judy Swigart.

“I’ve been with the district a little over 35 years. That’s a long time,” Allshouse said. “I have learned so many things over the years. It’s really been an experience.”

A Unity resident, Allshouse noted Greater Latrobe is her home in more ways than one.

A 1976 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High, she spent her formative years in district schools, as well as most of her adult life. Allshouse joined the district staff as a part-time secretary. After about five years, she was promoted to full-time status in 1987.

She spent the next quarter of a century as secretary to the senior high principal before moving to the central administrative office.

School board members this week expressed their gratitude for Allshouse’s years of service.

“I’m glad you’re still here for four more months,” board member Steven LoCascio told her. LoCascio himself is a district retiree, having served for 41 years — first as a teacher and then as the high school principal.

Anticipating more leisure time beginning in 2019, Allshouse said she plans to “do everything I have not had time to do. I’m looking forward to a little bit of traveling.

“It will be fun. I’m really excited to start this new chapter.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

