Westmoreland

Jeannette fire ruled undetermined, house to be demolished

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
A duplex on Division Street in Jeannette went up in flames on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Extensive damage from a Jeannette house that burned Monday has kept investigators from determining a cause, Fire Chief Bill Frye.

The Division Street house is being demolished on an emergency basis, he said.

That will cost an estimated $28,000, according to Michelle Langdon, city clerk. If the city cannot recoup the cost from an insurance company, it will absorb the amount. The bill will be paid for out of a fund earmarked for demolition of blighted properties, she said.

Firefighters dealt with hoarding conditions at the duplex just after midnight. No one was hurt.

Keith D. Cerqueira, 58, owns the half of the duplex where the fire was located. He said during an interview Monday that his homeowner’s insurance had been canceled. The building was condemned last year.

The other half was vacant. It is owned by a Maryland couple, according to county records.

Cerqueira was arrested during the fire after police said he tried to get inside the burning home where many of his belongings remain. He denies those allegations and said he just wanted to find out what was going on. He said in court Monday that he moved to Trafford in November after living at the Division Street house for more than 15 years.

The building has been shifting on its foundation, rendering it unfit for anyone to live in. Cerqueira appealed the condemnation, and a September summary appeal trial is set.

Firefighters on Tuesday night retrieved a safe and an urn containing the ashes of Cerqueira’s wife, Frye said. A judge forbid Cerqueira from entering his property without the fire department’s permission.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

