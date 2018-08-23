Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Water main break takes out water service in Greensburg

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 4:45 a.m.
Crews were working to repair a water main break on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg early on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Credit: WPXI-TV)
People living on and near Harrison Avenue in Greensburg may be without water until about 9 a.m. Thursday because of a water main break.

The break was reported around 1 a.m., the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Residents on Harrison between O’Hara and Liberty streets won’t have water until repairs are finished. Homes on surrounding streets may also be affected.

Repairs were expected to take six to eight hours to finish, the station reported.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

