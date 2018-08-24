Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Land Trust marks a decade of conservation with 'Wide Open Spaces' party

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Above, the NewLanders perform at Club Café on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The group will perform at the Westmoreland Land Trust’s Sept. 22 “Wide Open Spaces” celebration in Hempfield.
Updated 13 hours ago

The Westmoreland Land Trust is inviting the public to celebrate a decade of conserving and preserving hundreds of acres of county land at an anniversary party next month.

The “Wide Open Spaces” celebration will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 at the trust’s barn headquarters, 218 Donohoe Road in Hempfield.

The evening will include hors d’oeuvres from Elegant Catering, dessert from Happy Camper Cupcakes, beer and wine, an auction for outdoor, garden and camping items, and roots music by the NewLanders.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased online or by mailing a check to Westmoreland Land Trust, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA, 15601, by Sept. 15.

Since its founding in 2008, the nonprofit trust has conserved 275 acres in seven Westmoreland communities. Its most recent acquisition was 39 acres in Hempfield, which will be added to Twin Lakes Park.

For more, see Westmoreland-Landtrust.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

