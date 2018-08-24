Greensburg man charged with exposing himself to women

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to women through his apartment window.

Matthew Lynn White, 20, of Greensburg is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and harassment — plus single counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 16 a woman went to Greensburg City Hall to report that a man had shouted to get her attention at the corner of Second Street and Vannear Avenue. When she looked up she saw a naked man standing in a second-story window, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police went to the building, but nobody was home.

On Aug. 21 another woman called police. The same thing had just happened to her, the affidavit said.

This time when police got there they found White at home.

They found numerous pieces of marijuana paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana in the apartment. During the ensuing conversation White admitted he had exposed himself to the women, the affidavit said.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Chris Flanigan is scheduled to begin Sept. 27.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.