Westmoreland

Sheriff's chief deputy Fritz reinstated after suspension, files complaint

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Updated 4 hours ago

Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held on Friday ended his chief deputy’s two-week paid suspension and reinstated her to active duty.

But instead of returning to work, Patricia Fritz used a personal day to file a private criminal complaint against another deputy who she claims assaulted her during a confrontation earlier this month.

Friday’s actions came as controversy continues to swirl around the two-term sheriff and his administrative team with suspensions, criminal charges and assault allegations.

Fritz, 63, of Mt. Pleasant was charged earlier this week by the county district attorney’s office with summary harassment for an alleged incident Aug. 7 in the sheriff’s office. Witnesses claimed she was physically abusive to the department’s union president during a grievance hearing for another deputy.

Cpl. Steven Felder contended Fritz shoved him in the chest during the altercation.

Held suspended Fritz as the authorities launched an investigation.

Felder had been suspended with pay for insubordination, and also was reinstated to work on Friday.

”The Department of Human Resources will conduct an investigation to determine if any disciplinary action is warranted. They will both be instructed to have no contact with each other while this process takes place. We are an extremely busy office that needs all hands on deck,” Held said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Fritz denied harassing Felder and contends he was the aggressor in the altercation. She said she will contest the citation.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Fritz attempted to file a complaint with his office against Felder on Friday but was turned away. Detectives had investigated the matter, interviewed Fritz with her lawyer present and determined she should be charged, Peck said.

Fritz then filed a private complaint against Felder with Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

In the complaint, Fritz contends Felder slammed a door on her, then pinned her against it and harassed her while on duty. “This harassment is unwarranted and unwanted in the workplace,” Fritz said in her complaint.

Felder could not be reached for comment.

Peck said his office has not seen the complaint. It will be up to his office to determine if it is prosecuted.

“When we get it we will review it at that time,” Peck said.

Fritz appeared at the courthouse with Jeannette businessman Ed Day by her side. Day is the father of the man Held hired earlier this year to serve as the third-ranking member of the sheriff’s department. Capt. Travis Day, 23, of Jeannette, was placed on paid suspension last week after he was dismissed from a 19-week sheriff’s training academy in State College.

Penn State University police charged Travis Day last week with summary harassment for an incident on campus. He remains on paid leave pending a review of his case, Held said.

The allegations raised by Fritz on Friday apparently stem from the same incident in which she was charged. It is the second time this year that Fritz claims she was harassed while at work.

In February she said an assistant county solicitor improperly touched her during an interrogation into allegations she discriminated against African-American job candidates. Fritz then took a month-long leave of absence for mental distress. County commissioners hired a private law firm to investigate; that probe concluded that Fritz’s allegations were unsubstantiated.

Held is facing his own legal troubles. He was charged earlier this year by the state Attorney General’s Office with public corruption charges in connection with allegations that he forced sheriff department staffers to perform campaign chores while on duty. His trial is scheduled to start Sept. 24.

Fritz, meanwhile, said she intends to return to work in the sheriff’s office on Saturday.

“I just want to do a good job for the citizens of Westmoreland County,” Fritz said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

