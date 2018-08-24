Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe woman pleads guilty to 5 burglaries

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

A Latrobe woman will serve up to three years in prison for her role in five burglaries last year.

Calie Ann Rafferty, 42, pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and other offenses in connection with thefts from five homes in Latrobe.

Police said Rafferty and her boyfriend, Mark Stout, canvassed neighborhoods throughout the city and broke into five homes to steal jewelry, guns, cash and other items valued at more than $50,000.

Stout, 36, also of Latrobe, pleaded guilty in all five cases this summer and was sentenced to serve seven-to-14 years in prison.

At that same time, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger rejected a proposed plea bargain deal for Rafferty in which she was to have received a prison term of 15 to 36 months. The judge objected to that sentence, saying it wasn’t long enough.

In court Friday, Krieger approved a deal that included three additional months behind bars for Rafferty. As a result of the new deal, Rafferty was sentenced to serve 18 to 36 months in prison.

“I want to apologize to my community and to you for my drug addiction, which I am trying to conquer,” Rafferty said.

Police said the couple’s burglary ring operated in the Latrobe area during late 2017. According to court records they pawned many of the stolen items at shops in Belle Vernon, Monroeville and Charleroi.

Stout was identified as one of the suspected burglars after police received a tip in December that several of the stolen items were pawned in Charleroi. Video surveillance appeared to show the deal, police said.

Authorities said both Stout and Rafferty were seen by police in Latrobe as they searched for homes to burglarize.

According to court records, a search of their Ligonier Street home found what police said were thousands of pieces of stolen jewelry.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

