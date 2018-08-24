Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former Jeannette teacher accused of sex with student is allowed to work

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
WPXI

Updated 6 hours ago

A former Jeannette teacher charged with having sex with a high school student will be allowed to leave her home to work.

Maria Chappell, 40, of Mt. Pleasant Township has been on house arrest since her April 2016 arrest. Police charged her with having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

In court Friday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger granted a defense motion to allow Chappell to work outside her home. A similar request was rejected earlier this year after prosecutors learned her employment opportunity was near where the alleged victim worked.

Defense attorney Jeff Monzo said Chappell is seeking jobs in locations at a distance from where the now college-aged student resides.

Police charged Chappell after school administrators became aware of what they said was a sexual relationship with the student in a classroom and at a local motel. She was charged with four felony counts.

She has since been fired from her teaching job, which he held for 13 years.

Chappell’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin next month.

“We haven’t worked out a plea bargain yet,” Monzo said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me