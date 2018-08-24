Former Jeannette teacher accused of sex with student is allowed to work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Jeannette teacher charged with having sex with a high school student will be allowed to leave her home to work.

Maria Chappell, 40, of Mt. Pleasant Township has been on house arrest since her April 2016 arrest. Police charged her with having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

In court on Friday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger granted a defense motion to allow Chappell to work outside her home. A similar request was rejected earlier this year after prosecutors learned her employment opportunity was near where the alleged victim worked.

Defense attorney Jeff Monzo said Chappell is currently seeking jobs in locations at a distance from where the now college-aged student resides.

Police charged Chappell after school administrators became aware of what they said was a sexual relationship with the student in a classroom and at a local motel. She was charged with four felony counts.

She has since been fired from her teaching job, which he held for 13 years.

Chappell’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin next month.

“We haven’t worked out a plea bargain yet,” Monzo said.

