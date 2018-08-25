Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT plans patching, shoulder work in Hempfield, Washington, Ligonier Valley

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:36 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

PennDOT’s Westmoreland County maintenance crews in the coming week are slated to patch roads in Hempfield and Washington townships and repair shoulders along sections of Route 711 in the Ligonier Valley.

Weather permitting, patching will take place on Stone Church Road in Hempfield, Crestview Drive and Washington Road in Washington Township, and Route 3016 in Madison.

Crews are scheduled to repair shoulders on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon and two segments of Route 711 - Stahlstown-Ligonier Road in Donegal Township and Ligonier Street in Fairfield and St. Clair townships.

Slide repairs are planned on Coal Hollow Road in Rostraver.

Other work slated on the county’s state roads includes:

Allegheny Township
  • Shoulder cutting on White Cloud Road
Derry Township
  • Debris removal on Laughlin Farm Road
Hempfield
  • Shoulder cutting on Donohoe Road
  • Seal coating on Brinkerton Road
Madison
  • Pipe installation and drainage on Waltz Mill Road
North Huntingdon
  • Pipe installation and drainage on Guffey Road
Unity
  • Underdrain work on Marguerite Lake Road
West Leechburg
  • Shoulder cutting on Markle and Pleasant Hill roads

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

