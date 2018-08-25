PennDOT plans patching, shoulder work in Hempfield, Washington, Ligonier Valley
Updated 12 hours ago
PennDOT’s Westmoreland County maintenance crews in the coming week are slated to patch roads in Hempfield and Washington townships and repair shoulders along sections of Route 711 in the Ligonier Valley.
Weather permitting, patching will take place on Stone Church Road in Hempfield, Crestview Drive and Washington Road in Washington Township, and Route 3016 in Madison.
Crews are scheduled to repair shoulders on Guffey Road in North Huntingdon and two segments of Route 711 - Stahlstown-Ligonier Road in Donegal Township and Ligonier Street in Fairfield and St. Clair townships.
Slide repairs are planned on Coal Hollow Road in Rostraver.
Other work slated on the county’s state roads includes:
- Shoulder cutting on White Cloud Road
- Debris removal on Laughlin Farm Road
- Shoulder cutting on Donohoe Road
- Seal coating on Brinkerton Road
- Pipe installation and drainage on Waltz Mill Road
- Pipe installation and drainage on Guffey Road
- Underdrain work on Marguerite Lake Road
- Shoulder cutting on Markle and Pleasant Hill roads
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.