Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Start of school delayed for Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School students until Sept. 4

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

The first day of classes for students at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School won’t take place until Sept. 4 after officials announced that recently discovered water damage in some classrooms in the building will need to be repaired.

School was supposed to start at the junior-senior on Monday.

School officials announced in a post on the district’s website Saturday that school officials opted to delay the start of classes at the junior-senior high school until the day after Labor Day to assess and repair the damage. Parents and students were also provided alerts of the delay via telephone messages, according to school officials.

School officials noted that classes will resume Monday, as scheduled, at Donegal, Norvelt, Ramsay and Rumbaugh elementary schools.

“Water infiltration was recently recognized around some of the windows of exterior classrooms, causing damage to the interior of classrooms,” the statement said of the junior-senior high school. “We have engaged professionals to identify any such areas and have them completely remediated and repairs done prior to welcoming our students and staff back to school.

“The safety, security, health and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority, ” it concluded.

School board President John W. Sarnese said leak damage primarily resulted from cracks in window caulking that was discovered following several days of heavy rain earlier this month and officials decided to test for mold and air quality.

“The test results came back Friday and we thought they were a little high. So we still have some work to do to make sure its completely safe for our students and teachers to return to school,” Sarnese said.

“We feel it’s better to be safe than sorry and decided to delay school for a week while we continue to work on it and continue to monitor the problem,” he said.

The school is located at 265 State St. in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me