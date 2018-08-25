Start of school delayed for Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School students until Sept. 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first day of classes for students at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School won’t take place until Sept. 4 after officials announced that recently discovered water damage in some classrooms in the building will need to be repaired.

School was supposed to start at the junior-senior on Monday.

School officials announced in a post on the district’s website Saturday that school officials opted to delay the start of classes at the junior-senior high school until the day after Labor Day to assess and repair the damage. Parents and students were also provided alerts of the delay via telephone messages, according to school officials.

School officials noted that classes will resume Monday, as scheduled, at Donegal, Norvelt, Ramsay and Rumbaugh elementary schools.

“Water infiltration was recently recognized around some of the windows of exterior classrooms, causing damage to the interior of classrooms,” the statement said of the junior-senior high school. “We have engaged professionals to identify any such areas and have them completely remediated and repairs done prior to welcoming our students and staff back to school.

“The safety, security, health and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority, ” it concluded.

School board President John W. Sarnese said leak damage primarily resulted from cracks in window caulking that was discovered following several days of heavy rain earlier this month and officials decided to test for mold and air quality.

“The test results came back Friday and we thought they were a little high. So we still have some work to do to make sure its completely safe for our students and teachers to return to school,” Sarnese said.

“We feel it’s better to be safe than sorry and decided to delay school for a week while we continue to work on it and continue to monitor the problem,” he said.

The school is located at 265 State St. in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.