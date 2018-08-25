Start of school delayed for Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School students until Sept. 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first day of classes for students at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School won’t take place until Sept. 4 after officials announced that recently discovered water damage in some classrooms in the building will need to be repaired.

School was supposed to start at the junior-senior on Monday.

School officials announced in a post on the district’s website that school officials opted to delay the start of classes at the junior-senior high school until the day after Labor Day to assess and repair the damage.

School officials noted that classes will resume Monday, as scheduled, at Donegal, Norvelt, Ramsay and Rumbaugh elementary schools.

“Water infiltration was recently recognized around some of the windows of exterior classrooms, causing damage to the interior of classrooms,” the statement said of the junior-senior high school. “We have engaged professionals to identify any such areas and have them completely remediated and repairs done prior to welcoming our students and staff back to school.

“The safety, security, health and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority, ” it concluded.

The school is located at 265 State St. in Mt. Pleasant Township.

District Superintendent Timothy Gabauer could not immediately be reached for comment.

