171-ton steam turbine loaded onto barge in Donora, headed for Monaca

An enormous steam turbine manufactured by Elliott Group was loaded by crane onto a barge on the Monongahela River in Donora on Saturday morning in a two-day move that required delicate logistical planning.

The 171-ton turbine is headed downriver to a petrochemical facility along the Ohio River in Monaca.

The process began Friday morning when a 20-axle, 62-foot-long trailer controlled remotely to keep the load level traveled 2 miles through town. It departed Elliott’s Donora Service Center.

It’s the largest steam turbine Elliott has ever manufactured. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Jeannette.

J. Supor & Son Trucking & Rigging Co., based in New Jersey, handled transport logistics.

The turbine will power a cracked gas compressor train at the Monaca facility. Elliott officials declined to elaborate on any details about that plant.

Construction is underway at a Shell cracker plant in Monaca. It is expected to open in the next few years.

