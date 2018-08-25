Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
171-ton steam turbine loaded onto barge in Donora, headed for Monaca

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 10:48 p.m.
Barge workers prepare rigging from a boom crane to lift a 171-ton steam turbine along the Monongahela River on Saturday morning, Aug. 25, 2018 in Donora.
Barge workers monitor from below as a crane lifts a steam turbine manufactured by Elliott Group in Jeannette onto a barge for delivery along the Monongahela River on Saturday morning, Aug. 25, 2018 in Donora. The turbine is heading to the Ohio River to be delivered to a petrochemical plant being built in Monaca.
J.J. Benford, shipping manager with Elliott Group, documents the lifting Saturday of a 171-ton steam turbine onto a barge along the Monongahela River in Donora.
An enormous steam turbine manufactured by Elliott Group was loaded by crane onto a barge on the Monongahela River in Donora on Saturday morning in a two-day move that required delicate logistical planning.

The 171-ton turbine is headed downriver to a petrochemical facility along the Ohio River in Monaca.

The process began Friday morning when a 20-axle, 62-foot-long trailer controlled remotely to keep the load level traveled 2 miles through town. It departed Elliott’s Donora Service Center.

It’s the largest steam turbine Elliott has ever manufactured. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Jeannette.

J. Supor & Son Trucking & Rigging Co., based in New Jersey, handled transport logistics.

The turbine will power a cracked gas compressor train at the Monaca facility. Elliott officials declined to elaborate on any details about that plant.

Construction is underway at a Shell cracker plant in Monaca. It is expected to open in the next few years.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

