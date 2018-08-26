2-alarm fire in East Huntingdon sends firefighter to hospital
A two-alarm fire in East Huntingdon Township early Sunday morning sent one firefighter to the hospital for heat exhaustion, according to Westmoreland 911 dispatch.
The firefighter was taken to Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant after responding to a fire at an abandoned house at 1418 New Stanton-Ruffsdale Road, Ruffs Dale, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, dispatch said. The firefighter was not identified.
Multiple local fire departments responded to the blaze, including East Huntingdon, New Stanton, Yukon, Madison, Fort Allen and Hunker. At one point, firefighters were instructed to evacuate the structure to avoid a floor that was about to give way.
The fire marshal was scheduled to go out to the scene on Sunday.
