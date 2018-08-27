Speed a factor in fatal North Huntingdon motorcycle crash, coroner says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday in North Huntingdon, according to investigators.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office identified the victim as Thomas O. Poole II, 34, of Greensburg.

Investigators said Poole was traveling north on Lincoln Way at 12:36 a.m. when he lost control around a bend in the road and the motorcycle hit a telephone pole and gas meter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poole was wearing a helmet, the coroner said in a news release. His death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Toxicology tests will be complete in several weeks.

Arrangements are being handled by Barnhart Funeral Home.

