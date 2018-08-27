Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Volunteers adding mountain bike trails at Ohiopyle State Park

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A network of mountain biking trails is coming to Ohiopyle State Park.

But first, a lot of hard work will be required by members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club.

“We are dealing with a lot of rock,” said Scott Bortree, club president.

Club members volunteer weekly to build new trails atop Sugarloaf Mountain and reconstruct parts of existing ones. They plan a 12-mile “falls-to-summit” path between Ohiopyle and the mountain in addition to connecting several other new and existing trails which will range from easy to difficult for riders.

It’s been a couple years in the making as state officials have a slow-moving, rigorous review procedure, park manager Ken Bisbee said.

“It’s probably about a six-month process to even get a section of trail approved,” he said. “We’re looking for a long-term commitment from them.”

While the network is years from being completed, the club was established a couple years ago and members regularly work with hand tools off of Sugarloaf Mountain Road. Some of the existing multi-purpose trails were old logging paths or gravel roads that need some tweaks to make them more mountain-bike friendly.

“They’re OK to hike, but they’re not very good for riding,” said Bortree of Ohiopyle.

In other spots, volunteers are clearing downed trees and brush to make way for a new trail. But those paths won’t just be for bikes.

“All these trails are going to be multi-use as well,” said club Vice President Zach Yomboro of Acme. “It’s going to be more trails for everybody.”

It’s an opportunity for Pennsylvania’s largest state park to attract more visitors for a different type of recreation. With bicyclers already visiting Ohiopyle for the Great Allegheny Passage, the planned mountain biking system is another recreational option, club members said.

“These will be fun trails to run,” said John Jeffries of East Pittsburgh.

Groups interested in adding new recreational opportunities at state parks are welcome to contact state bureau officials, but there must be a commitment from that organization for future maintenance, said Terry Brady, press secretary at the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The park’s current resources are taken into consideration when deciding whether to add a recreational opportunity.

Bisbee oversaw the construction of 20 miles of mountain biking trails at Yellow Creek State Park in Indiana County, a process which he said took about 10 years. The Ohiopyle club members hope to eventually raise money to put up trail markers and signs.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club (from left) Stacey Magda and Zach Yomboro of Acme, Mark Archer of Donegal, Avie Harder, 5, and his mom, Brynn Cunningham, work on sections of trail on Sugarloaf Mountain.
Members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club (from left) Stacey Magda and Zach Yomboro of Acme, Mark Archer of Donegal, Avie Harder, 5, and his mom, Brynn Cunningham, work on sections of trail on Sugarloaf Mountain.
Mark Archer, of Donegal, uses a pickax to widen a section of trail while his dog, Clubber, walks by on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 during construction of the new McClure Trail connector, a multi-use trail for mountain biking, trail running and hiking.
Mark Archer, of Donegal, uses a pickax to widen a section of trail while his dog, Clubber, walks by on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 during construction of the new McClure Trail connector, a multi-use trail for mountain biking, trail running and hiking.
Mark Archer of Donegal (left) and Zach Yomboro of Acme (right), members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club, work on a bend in the trail on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park.
Mark Archer of Donegal (left) and Zach Yomboro of Acme (right), members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club, work on a bend in the trail on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park.
Clubber, a 2-year-old mix dog, sits on newly dug sections of trail recently while members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club work on creating new trails on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park, during construction of the new McClure Trail connector, a multi-use trail for mountain biking, trail running and hiking.
Clubber, a 2-year-old mix dog, sits on newly dug sections of trail recently while members of the Ohiopyle Biking Club work on creating new trails on Sugarloaf Mountain at Ohiopyle State Park, during construction of the new McClure Trail connector, a multi-use trail for mountain biking, trail running and hiking.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me