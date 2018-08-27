Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe police chief, 14 others complete new Saint Vincent master's program

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Latrobe police Chief James Bumar (far left) and two other officers film a public service announcement in 2015. (Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media)
Retiring Latrobe police Chief James Bumar is among the first graduates of Saint Vincent College’s new Master of Science in Criminology Program, the school announced .

Fifteen new master’s candidates, including Bumar, received their degrees from the college Monday. The program can be completed in one calendar year.

Bumar, 56, of Unity, plans to retire at the end of August after 34 years with the Latrobe Police Department, including eight years as chief. He intends to teach and possibly pursue a Ph.D. in criminology.

The graduate program, part of the McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, is designed to prepare graduates for leadership positions within the criminal justice system.

At least five of the graduates have been accepted into or will pursue doctoral studies. One has accepted a graduate teaching position at the University of Nebraska-Omaha while pursuing a Ph.D. Two other students have been accepted into law schools. One will attend the University of Minnesota School of Law. Others have taken positions with various law enforcement agencies in the region.

The other graduates are: Kelli Christine Hardin, Eli J. Holt, Ariel Nicole James, Christopher Adam Jodis, Corissa Ann Krempasky, Julie Alexandra Marcinik, Jonathan David Nace, Courtney Lynn Rickard, August Irvin Sander, Christian Delaney Trueax, Felecia Joy Watt, Jasmine Lynna Weems, Marissa Taylor Wright and Paige Lindsay Zurenski.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

