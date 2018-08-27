Greensburg police charge Pittsburgh man with stealing car from pizza delivery driver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Less than four hours after Braddock Hills Police reported a car being stolen from a pizza delivery driver on Friday, Greensburg Police located the car and arrested its driver.

Javon A. Thomas, 20, of Pittsburgh was arraigned Saturday on charges filed by Greensburg police of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving without a license and driving without headlights. He was arraigned before before District Judge Denise Thiel and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Greensburg police Lt. Shawn Denning stated in court papers that he was patrolling Beacon Street about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a Saturn sedan driving on Arch Avenue near St. Clair Park without its headlights activated.

When the car pulled into a nearby parking lot, Denning stated he noticed Thomas hop over into the rear seat leaving the driver’s seat empty.

Police said, when they ran the registration information on the car, it was reported stolen after a pizza delivery about 9 p.m. Friday in Braddock Hills.

Two other Greensburg area residents, a man and woman, also were in the vehicle but were not charged, police said.

The woman in the vehicle told police that she had made arrangements to meet Thomas earlier in the day “to hang out” and he “showed up in the Saturn Ion at the Sheetz “on Harvey Avenue. Neither the woman or other male passenger in the car “had any idea the car was stolen,” Denning reported.

Thomas declined to be interviewed, Denning said in court documents. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Thursday before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.