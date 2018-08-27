Ray of Hope Walk for Suicide Awareness and Prevention scheduled for Sept. 8

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Organizers of the 12 th annual Ray of Hope Walk for Suicide Awareness and Prevention say they could have as many as 300 participants this year.

Participation in the walk has grown, even as the suicide rate in the United States and in Pennsylvania continues to grow.

“Here in Pennsylvania, nearly three times as many people die from suicide as from homicide, and for every suicide, there are an estimated 25 attempts,” said Beth Crofutt, treasurer of the Westmoreland County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force .

Westmoreland County had 58 suicide deaths in 2017 and is on track, with 34 so far, to reach or exceed that number this year, according to the office of Coroner Kenneth Bacha.

The Ray of Hope Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Twin Lakes Park (Lower Lake) near Greensburg. Registration is by mail or on the day of the walk. The registration fee of $20 per person includes a long-sleeved T-shirt, gift bag, refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. Corporate sponsorships are available for $200.

Task Force Vice Chairwoman Laurie Barnett Levine said the walk was started in 2007 as a way to raise awareness about suicide deaths and to focus on prevention.

That first year, 89 people registered. This year so far, 237 people have registered, and that number could grow to 300 by the day of the event, Barnett Levine said.

“This is a unique way to memorialize and honor the memory of people lost to suicide,” she said. “We wanted to shed light on the problem of suicide and thought this was a good way to do it.”

The walk will be preceded by a survivor’s breakfast in which family members and friends of suicide victims can gather and offer each other support. The names of suicide victims will be read prior to the start of the walk. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Marsili will offer opening remarks.

Proceeds from the walk help fund the various outreach programs of the Westmoreland County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force, including a speaker’s bureau, prevention training, support groups, and conferences and workshops.

The task force comprises 34 volunteers from various human service organizations, schools and government agencies, as well as county residents who have lost family members to suicide.

The task force supports two peer-led support groups: Loved Ones Stolen by Suicide (LOSS), and Loving and Losing, for family members of opioid addicts who have died from overdoses.

For more information on the Ray of Hope Walk or the support groups, call Mental Health America of Southwestern PA at 724-834-6351, ext. 118.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.