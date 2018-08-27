Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Prison inmate slated for release sent back to jail

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Michael Coghlan

Updated 3 hours ago

An Export man being released from the Westmoreland County Prison Friday to await trial on multiple criminal charges found himself back behind bars after he allegedly became unruly during the discharge process, according to court documents.

Clement Chitambo, 20, of Export, was arraigned Saturday on newly filed charges of aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault filed by county park police. Park officers were summoned to the Hempfield facility about 6:40 p.m., after prison guards reported Chitambo refused to sign his prison release documents and “became violent” with corrections officers.

Park police Officer Nathan Herr reported Chitambo was forcibly restrained and handcuffed and ordered back into the county lockup after he failed to post $15,000 bond.

“All the defendant, (Chitambo), had to do was sign the release paperwork from the prison and he would be free to go,” Herr wrote in court documents filed before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

When Chitambo refused to sign the paperwork, Herr alleges Chitambo became argumentative, turned around and struck two nearby prison officers “and spit on them.”

Chitambo had been in the county jail since July in connection with his January arrest by state police in Kiski on charges of receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. His next scheduled appearance on those charges is slated for October before Judge Tim Kreiger, according to online court dockets.

Chitambo’s hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Aug. 31 before Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me