Westmoreland

Derry man charged with fleeing DUI checkpoint in Latrobe

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 4:03 p.m.

A Derry man faces charges including fleeing and eluding police and driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly drove away from a DUI checkpoint in the 400 block of Depot Street in Latrobe late Friday then crashing into a tree.

Latrobe police say Alex M. Luther, 24, was arrested at his home on East Fourth Street early Saturday after they discovered his white Ford Edge crashed into a tree at the corner of Route 982 and East Harrison Avenue in Latrobe.

Officer Robert Derk alleges Luther avoided the DUI stop by driving the wrong way down Truman Avenue and eluded police along city streets, while reaching speeds of 89 miles per hour. Derk said patrol cars backed off due to safety concerns but, within eight minutes, found Luther’s wrecked, abandoned vehicle several blocks away.

“Luther admitted he was driving the vehicle and that he failed to stop for police,” Derk wrote in court documents filed before Unity Township District Judge Mike Mahady.

Luther also is charged with driving without a license, driving while his license is under DUI suspension, reckless driving, failing to obey traffic signs, driving at an unsafe speed, and driving the wrong direction on a one-way road. He was released on $10,000 recognizance bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

