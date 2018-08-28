Elizabeth motorist killed in South Huntingdon crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police have identified a motorist who was killed in a wreck Monday night in South Huntingdon.

Ronald C. Zubasic, 57, of Elizabeth, died as a result of the crash just after 8 p.m. along Mt. Pleasant Road at the Interstate 70 interchange.

Police, who released no additional details about the wreck, said late Monday it remained under investigation.

A patient was taken from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The vehicle came to rest in a parking lot, and a motorist reportedly was ejected, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Turkeytown and Yukon assisted, remaining at the scene for several hours as police investigators reconstructed the crash.

