Westmoreland

Elizabeth motorist killed in South Huntingdon crash

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 1:34 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

State police have identified a motorist who was killed in a wreck Monday night in South Huntingdon.

Ronald C. Zubasic, 57, of Elizabeth, died as a result of the crash just after 8 p.m. along Mt. Pleasant Road at the Interstate 70 interchange.

Police, who released no additional details about the wreck, said late Monday it remained under investigation.

A patient was taken from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

The vehicle came to rest in a parking lot, and a motorist reportedly was ejected, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Turkeytown and Yukon assisted, remaining at the scene for several hours as police investigators reconstructed the crash.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

