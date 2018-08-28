Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Plum woman was legally drunk when SUV slammed into Penn Township house

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Extensive damage in kitchen of Penn Township home owned by Bill Zurlo and Kim Becker after it was struck early Tuesday by sport utility vehicle that veered off of Sandy Hill Road.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Extensive damage in kitchen of Penn Township home owned by Bill Zurlo and Kim Becker after it was struck early Tuesday by sport utility vehicle that veered off of Sandy Hill Road.
Bill Zurlo of Penn Township with rear view mirror that was discovered in his yard along Meadow Court after a sport utility vehicle veered off Sandy Hill Road and slammed into his house early Tuesday.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Bill Zurlo of Penn Township with rear view mirror that was discovered in his yard along Meadow Court after a sport utility vehicle veered off Sandy Hill Road and slammed into his house early Tuesday.

Penn Township Police allege a Plum woman was driving at more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Pennsylvania when she drove her sport utility vehicle off Sandy Hill Road and crashed into the kitchen of a home last week.

Megan M. Feerst, 42, was charged by police with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving outside the lane of traffic, driving an an unsafe speed, and careless driving in connection with the 1:17 a.m. Aug. 21 wreck, according to court documents filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Officer Thomas Seefeld alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Feerst’s blood-alcohol level was at least .16 percent when she wrecked. In Pennsylvania, a driver is considered legally intoxicated at .08 percent.

Police said Feerst was driving a black Chevrolet sport utility vehicle south on Sandy Hill Road when she failed to negotiate a left hand curve “due to excess speed” and veered off the right side of the roadway.

Seefeld reported the vehicle struck an embankment, rolled over a hillside and hit a home at 100 Meadow Court owned by Bill Zurlo and Kelly Becker. A portion of the vehicle landed in the kitchen of the house that was extensively damaged, police said.

Seefeld reported in court documents that when police arrived Feerst had a strong odor of alcohol about her and she “was disoriented and appeared confused.” He reported that she admitted having several drinks prior to the accident.

Police said Feerst consented to a blood draw at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, where she was taken for treatment of minor injuries following the crash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 25 before Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

