Westmoreland

Coroner: 17-year-old girl killed, 1 injured in crash on Route 982 in Derry Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
A Ford Mustang is towed from the scene of a fatal crash on Route 982 in Derry Township on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.
Investigators work at a fatal crash on Route 982 in Derry Township on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Investigators work at a fatal crash on Route 982 in Derry Township on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

A 17-year-old Derry Township girl was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday after a deer apparently jumped in front of the car she was riding in, according to investigators.

Marissa Bolish, a senior at Derry Area High School, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that slammed into a telephone pole on Route 982 near Mission Road at 4:21 a.m., said county deputy coroner Jonathon Jenkins. The driver, Brandon Ritenour, 18, of Greensburg, was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Trooper Steve Limani

Bolish was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Grief counselors will be available at Derry Area High School through Friday, said superintendent Eric Curry.

Route 982 will remain closed for several hours between Mission Road and Route 30 while police investigate.

The driver reported that he was driving Bolish home when a deer jumped out in front of them on Route 982, Limani said. Ritenour, who was driving north, tried to evade the animal and struck a utility pole on the opposite side of the road.

“There are tire marks on the road … which would support what he said was true,” Limani said.

There was heavy damage to the passenger side of the car that was towed from the scene Wednesday morning.

“The impact was basically right on the passenger door,” he said.

The fatal crash is the third to happen on Westmoreland County roads in the past five days.

On Saturday, Thomas O. Poole II, 34, of Greensburg, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon at 12:36 a.m.

Ronald C. Zubasic, 57, of Elizabeth, was killed Monday on Route 31 in South Huntingdon, near Interstate 70, just after 8 p.m. Investigators said his car left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Investigators said speed likely played a role in both of those crashes.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

