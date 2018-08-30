Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

AG Shapiro to speak at Monroeville substance abuse conference in September

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on his office’s Campus Safety Report during a press conference at the University of Pittsburgh’s William Pitt Union on Aug. 29, 2018.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on his office's Campus Safety Report during a press conference at the University of Pittsburgh's William Pitt Union on Aug. 29, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the keynote speaker for an upcoming conference in Monroeville on mental health and substance abuse.

The Sept. 27 conference, “Let’s Make Change,” is organized by Mental Health America of Southwestern PA for health care and mental health professionals. It will focus on developments in the opioid epidemic, addiction, substance abuse treatment, suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder, medical marijuana and other issues.

Shapiro will speak at 12:30 p.m. during the lunch session.

The morning keynote speaker will be Jim Donovan, chairman of the Fine Arts Department at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Cambria County, and former member of the band Rusted Root. He leads the band Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors.

The author of “Drum Circle Leadership,” Donovan will lead a workshop at 10:30 a.m. on the Drum Circle Leadership Recovery Protocol.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha will lead a 1:30 p.m. workshop on “Losing Loved Ones.”

The conference will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh — Monroeville Convention Center, 101 Mall Plaza Blvd.

Registration deadline is Sept. 21. Tickets are $95. There is an additional $25 charge for the Drum Circle workshop.

More information is available at eventbrite.com .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

