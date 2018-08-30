Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

2 Greensburg women headed to trial in child rape, videotape case

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Corby Jo Kinzey, is brought into the office District Judge Chris Flanigan, in Greensburg, before her arraignment for alleged rape of a child, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Corby Jo Kinzey, is brought into the office District Judge Chris Flanigan, in Greensburg, before her arraignment for alleged rape of a child, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

A Greensburg woman testified Thursday that she watched “five seconds” of a video forwarded to her on social media of a woman engaged in a sex act with a young child and knew she had to report it to police.

Elizabeth Murphy, the witness, provided the video to city police on Aug. 14. Officers subsequently charged the woman allegedly in the video, Corby Jo Kinzey, 24, and Murphy’s son, Charles Jason Hunter, 32, both of Greensburg, with rape, rape of a child and multiple other criminal counts. Hunter’s girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, 29, of Hempfield, is charged with a lesser count of disseminating a video of a sex act on a child.

Murphy testified during a preliminary hearing for Smith before District Judge Chris Flanigan. Smith has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Prior to Murphy’s hearing, Kinzey — who is being held without bond in the Westmoreland County Prison — waived her right to a hearing and will have her case go to trial.

Asked if he had offered a plea agreement to Kinzey, Assistant District Attorney James Lazar replied, “Absolutely not.”

At Smith’s hearing, her attorney John Hauser of the public defender’s office, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Murphy testified under questioning from Lazar that Smith, who had been dating her son for several months, told her that she had obtained a video that Hunter reported he had deleted off his phone and wanted her opinion.

City Detective John Swank testified that Smith told him in an interview that Hunter had told Smith that it was an adult engaged in a sex act with Kinzey, who he used to date.

“I told (Smith) to send it to me,” Murphy said under questioning by Lazar.

Murphy said she immediately determined the video depicted “graphic sex act” between Kinzey and a “very young” child, who police later discovered was a 5-year-old boy.

“I watched five seconds … I went right to police with it,” Murphy said.

Under cross-examination, Hauser repeatedly asked Murphy why she wanted Smith to send her the video. Flanigan sustained an argument made by Lazar that the reason she viewed the video was irrelevant.

“Your honor the reason (Murphy) is on the witness stand testifying today is that Miss Murphy did the right thing and immediately called police, and the person sitting here charged did not,” Lazar said.

During his testimony, Swank said that, when investigators initially questioned Smith after police had already arrested Kinzey, Smith told them she had deleted the video off her cell phone and computer.

Flanigan ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case against Smith to proceed to trial.

Hunter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 6 before Flanigan. Kinzey told investigators that she made the video and shared it on social media at the urging of Hunter, police allege.

Hunter is being held in the county jail without bond.

Smith was remanded to jail, where she has been held on $100,000 bond since her Aug. 15 arrest.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

