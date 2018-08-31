Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Coroner called to Penn Township motorcycle crash

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 7:24 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A deadly motorcycle crash in Penn Township early Friday marks the fourth fatal crash on Westmoreland County roads in seven days.

The coroner was called to a motorcycle crash on Route 130 near the intersection of 14th Street at 2:53 a.m., according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The road was closed for a time while police investigated, but has since reopened.

No other details were available from the coroner.

Three people were killed in as many crashes on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, Thomas O. Poole II, 34, of Greensburg, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon.

Ronald C. Zubasic, 57, of Elizabeth was killed Monday on Route 31 in South Huntingdon, near Interstate 70. Investigators said his car left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Speed likely played a role in both of those crashes, investigators said.

Marissa Bolish, 17, a Derry Area senior, was killed Wednesday after the car she was riding in apparently swerved to miss a deer at 4:21 a.m. and struck a utility pole on Route 982 in Derry Township. The driver, Brandon Ritenour, 18, of Greensburg, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me