Coroner called to Penn Township motorcycle crash

A deadly motorcycle crash in Penn Township early Friday marks the fourth fatal crash on Westmoreland County roads in seven days.

The coroner was called to a motorcycle crash on Route 130 near the intersection of 14th Street at 2:53 a.m., according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The road was closed for a time while police investigated, but has since reopened.

No other details were available from the coroner.

Three people were killed in as many crashes on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, Thomas O. Poole II, 34, of Greensburg, was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon.

Ronald C. Zubasic, 57, of Elizabeth was killed Monday on Route 31 in South Huntingdon, near Interstate 70. Investigators said his car left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Speed likely played a role in both of those crashes, investigators said.

Marissa Bolish, 17, a Derry Area senior, was killed Wednesday after the car she was riding in apparently swerved to miss a deer at 4:21 a.m. and struck a utility pole on Route 982 in Derry Township. The driver, Brandon Ritenour, 18, of Greensburg, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

