Westmoreland

Cops: Hempfield man jailed after assaulting woman, threatening family with machete

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Hempfield Township man allegedly choked a woman and then threated the victim and two young children with a machete during an argument Thursday, state police said in court documents.

Alexander C. Kozinko, 25, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges filed by troopers including three counts of harassment, two counts each simple assault and unlawful restraint, and single counts of strangulation and making terroristic threats at a residence on the 500 block of Fairfield Drive. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison by Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak after failing to post $80,000 bond.

State police allege that they were summoned to the scene about 10:30 a.m. after reports of a domestic disturbance.

The female victim told police that Kozinko became angry when she complained about his alleged drug use, they began arguing and then he allegedly choked her. She told troopers that two minor children in the residence interceded during the argument, but Kozinko refused to allow them to leave.

Trooper Troy Faulk reported in an affidavit of probable cause that during the argument the victim said Kozinko retrieved a machete and threatened her, but accidently cut himself.

“The defendant made statements that, “Who is scared now?’,” Faulk wrote.

Kozinko’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday before Youngwood District Judge Tony Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

