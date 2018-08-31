Prosecutors: 'Dangerous' drug supplier should not get bail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge is considering whether to set bail for an alleged “major” drug supplier.

Lindsey R. Wright, 38, of Clairton, is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Prosecutors want it to stay that way. Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar argued that if Wright is freed from jail pending trial, he has serious concerns about the safety of witnesses.

“This person is a dangerous individual,” Lazar argued. “His danger is not a label I’m putting on him — it’s his brand.”

Wright is charged with numerous corrupt organization, conspiracy and drug offenses. He was one of three “major” suppliers arrested in May 2017 for allegedly directing large quantities of heroin to a man who is accused of distributing it to six low-level dealers in the county.

His bond initially was set at $1 million, but was changed the following month after a hearing. Wright had been representing himself at hearings until September 2017 when Rachel Morocco was appointed as his attorney. She said there is “unspecified fear-mongering” in the case.

“To have no bond makes this a situation where it’s vindictive almost, where this man can’t even have a chance to post bond,” she argued, suggesting Wright could be under court supervision and live at his mother’s Clairton home. “There are other protective measures to ensure that witnesses are kept safe.”

Two witnesses have reported to police they fear for their safety if Wright is released from prison, testified county detective Ray Dupilka. Prosecutors played two Facebook Live videos during which Wright threatened someone and compared himself to King Kong.

In 2012, Wright was acquitted by an Allegheny County jury for fatally shooting Tauvea Hurt, 20, of Clairton, on Jan. 1, 2011. Hurt was one of four suspects accused of shooting Wright’s brother, who is serving a life sentence for his role in the murder.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.