Westmoreland

Latrobe council to give retiring chief sendoff at Sept. 10 meeting

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Latrobe officials encourage residents to attend the Sept. 10 council meeting to wish James Bumar well in his retirement as city police chief.

Bumar served the department for 34 years, including eight as police chief. He completed his last day on the job on Friday.

The city plans to recognize Bumar’s decades of service during its next meeting, which will include refreshments afterward. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, on the second floor of the municipal building at Jefferson and Main streets.

“We want to invite residents to come and help honor him,” Mayor Rosie Wolford said of Bumar.

“I can say I left the job a better person than when I came into the job,” Bumar said recently. “That’s my best accomplishment.”

Bumar, who resides in Unity, recently received a master’s degree in criminology from Saint Vincent College and is planning to begin a second career as a teacher.

He recently received two Rotary awards. The Latrobe Rotary club presented him with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, for placing “service above self.” He also received an Unsung Hero Award, a district-level Rotary honor that recognizes the service of emergency responders and military members.

Bumar helped organize the first in a series of opioid awareness prayer services in Latrobe. A member of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, he has volunteered for missionary service in Haiti.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association on Thursday were to interview top applicants wanting to become Latrobe’s next police chief. Once the chiefs submit their recommendations, council will conduct a second round of interviews before making a hire.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

