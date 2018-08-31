Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Westmoreland

Harassment hearing for Westmoreland County sheriff's chief deputy scheduled Oct. 2

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Updated 33 minutes ago

A summary hearing for the chief deputy of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department on a harassment citation has been scheduled for Oct. 2 — 8 days after her boss, two-term Sheriff Jonathan Held, is slated to stand trial on public corruption-related charges.

Patricia Fritz, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged Aug. 22 by county detectives with summary harassment. Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan will hear the case against her next month, according to the online court docket.

Fritz faces a fine, if convicted.

Detective Randy Gardner alleged that Fritz made physical contact on Aug. 7 with Cpl. Steven Felder during an altercation inside the department. Felder, president of the union that represents deputy sheriffs, claimed Fritz, who is the department’s second in command, pushed him in the chest during a grievance hearing involving another deputy when it became heated.

According to the citation filed before Flanigan, police said another deputy witnessed the incident.

Fritz was hired in 2010. Now the department’s second in command, she earns about $42,000 a year.

A private criminal complaint Fritz filed on Aug. 24 against Felder has to be “signed off” by District Attorney John Peck before it is formally scheduled, said Don Heagy, magisterial courts administrator. That complaint also was filed in Flanigan’s office.

Fritz has said she will challenge the harassment allegation. She contends in her private complaint that Felder was physically abusive towards her during an altercation.

Although Fritz was initially suspended with pay following the Aug. 7 incident, Held reinstated her on Aug. 24. County commissioners then barred Fritz from the courthouse and other county properties.

Held said Fritz is working from home.

Through the county’s human resources office, commissioners this week said Fritz is still being investigated for alleged violations of the county’s work place violence policy.

Jury selection for Held’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 24. Held, 43, of Hempfield, has pleaded not guilty.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office in February charged Held with two theft counts and one offense of conflict of interest for allegedly using county resources and staff for his re-election efforts.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

