Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 8 and beyond

Shirley Taft
Shirley Taft | Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

Classes/programs

• Third annual New Alexandria Community Safety Day, organized by the New Alex Center for Active Adults, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Community Building, 207 West Main St. Activities, complimentary food and drink. Details: 724-668-7055.

• “A Piece of the World” by Christine Kline, book club discussion, 6 p.m. Monday, Youngwood Library, 17 S. Sixth St. Details: 724-925-9350.

• Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe will host:

— 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Bob MacPherson presents “The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis.”

— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Funimation presents Anime movie night featuring “One Piece.”

Registration required: 724-539-1972.

• Kid’s craft session, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Caldwell Memorial Library, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry. Register: 724-694-5765.

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, will host:

— Open house, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12.

— Piano lessons, Mondays.

— Silver Sneakers, 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays; Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Zumba, 10 a.m. Wednesdays; Yoga, 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing, 10 a.m. Fridays.

— Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Ligonier Art Walk jewelry-making demonstration and class, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South. Cost: $15, includes two pieces of jewelry — one large and one small. Details: 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

Fundraisers

• Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is taking orders through Sunday for subs and pizzas to be picked up Sept. 15 at the fire hall, 616 Washington St. Orders: 724-676-4720.

• Trafford library bingo bash fundraiser, dinner at 6 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m., Sept. 22, American Legion, 216 Cavitt Ave. Cost: $25 in advance, or $30 at the door, includes dinner, beverages and bingo. Tickets: 412-372-5115 or traffordlibrary.org.

• Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board annual Green Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Pavilion 10 of the Twin Lakes Park expansion site, off Georges Station Road in Hempfield. Meal will be followed with a ceremony recognizing those who support county parks through donations and service. Cost: $25. Reservations by Sept. 13 to 724-830-3962.

Reunions

• Latrobe High School Class of 1950 will celebrate its 68th class reunion with a noon luncheon Saturday in Aroma Italiano, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Details: 724-537-5585.

Special events

• Free summer concert series hosted by Westmore­land County Bureau of Parks and Recreation: 5:30 p.m. Saturday , Under the Covers; 7 p.m. East Coast Turnaround at Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater at Twin Lakes Park, 194 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

• Ligonier Valley Writers’ annual community picnic, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 16, St. Michael’s of the Valley Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector. Event is free to group members, $5 for others. Guests are invited to bring a covered dish, dessert or a piece of writing to share. Free copies of the 2018 Loyalhanna Review will be available. Details: LVWonline.org.

Volunteer opportunities

• Court Appointed Special Advocates of Westmoreland, Inc. orientation, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Westmoreland Community Action, 226 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg. CASA is a volunteer-based organization providing a voice in the courts on behalf of abused and neglected children. Food and refreshments will be provided. Details: 724-850-6874 or westmorelandcasa.org.

Church events

• Meals served Sunday:

— Mediterranean buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Michael’s Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg. Holiday bake sale order forms will be available. Details: 724-834-1311.

— All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Mary’s Center, Route 981, Trauger. Cost: $6, or $3 for kids 5-10; 4 and younger eat free.

— Roast beef dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown. Cost: $8, $5 for ages 4-12. Takeouts: 724-537-8076.

• Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP invites choirs to participate in NAACP Sunday Singspiration & Praise service, 3 p.m. Sunday, Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg. Details: 724-691-2925 or email rtolber@comcast.net.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.

Shirley Taft is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-4970 or staft@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me