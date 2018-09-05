Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 8 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Classes/programs

• Third annual New Alexandria Community Safety Day, organized by the New Alex Center for Active Adults, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Community Building, 207 West Main St. Activities, complimentary food and drink. Details: 724-668-7055.

• “A Piece of the World” by Christine Kline, book club discussion, 6 p.m. Monday, Youngwood Library, 17 S. Sixth St. Details: 724-925-9350.

• Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe will host:

— 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Bob MacPherson presents “The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis.”

— 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Funimation presents Anime movie night featuring “One Piece.”

Registration required: 724-539-1972.

• Kid’s craft session, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Caldwell Memorial Library, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry. Register: 724-694-5765.

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, will host:

— Open house, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12.

— Piano lessons, Mondays.

— Silver Sneakers, 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays; Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Zumba, 10 a.m. Wednesdays; Yoga, 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing, 10 a.m. Fridays.

— Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Ligonier Art Walk jewelry-making demonstration and class, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South. Cost: $15, includes two pieces of jewelry — one large and one small. Details: 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

Fundraisers

• Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is taking orders through Sunday for subs and pizzas to be picked up Sept. 15 at the fire hall, 616 Washington St. Orders: 724-676-4720.

• Trafford library bingo bash fundraiser, dinner at 6 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m., Sept. 22, American Legion, 216 Cavitt Ave. Cost: $25 in advance, or $30 at the door, includes dinner, beverages and bingo. Tickets: 412-372-5115 or traffordlibrary.org.

• Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board annual Green Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, Pavilion 10 of the Twin Lakes Park expansion site, off Georges Station Road in Hempfield. Meal will be followed with a ceremony recognizing those who support county parks through donations and service. Cost: $25. Reservations by Sept. 13 to 724-830-3962.

Reunions

• Latrobe High School Class of 1950 will celebrate its 68th class reunion with a noon luncheon Saturday in Aroma Italiano, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Details: 724-537-5585.

Special events

• Free summer concert series hosted by Westmore­land County Bureau of Parks and Recreation: 5:30 p.m. Saturday , Under the Covers; 7 p.m. East Coast Turnaround at Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater at Twin Lakes Park, 194 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

• Ligonier Valley Writers’ annual community picnic, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 16, St. Michael’s of the Valley Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector. Event is free to group members, $5 for others. Guests are invited to bring a covered dish, dessert or a piece of writing to share. Free copies of the 2018 Loyalhanna Review will be available. Details: LVWonline.org.

Volunteer opportunities

• Court Appointed Special Advocates of Westmoreland, Inc. orientation, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Westmoreland Community Action, 226 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg. CASA is a volunteer-based organization providing a voice in the courts on behalf of abused and neglected children. Food and refreshments will be provided. Details: 724-850-6874 or westmorelandcasa.org.

Church events

• Meals served Sunday:

— Mediterranean buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Michael’s Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg. Holiday bake sale order forms will be available. Details: 724-834-1311.

— All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Mary’s Center, Route 981, Trauger. Cost: $6, or $3 for kids 5-10; 4 and younger eat free.

— Roast beef dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Church of God, 4017 First Ave., Youngstown. Cost: $8, $5 for ages 4-12. Takeouts: 724-537-8076.

• Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP invites choirs to participate in NAACP Sunday Singspiration & Praise service, 3 p.m. Sunday, Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg. Details: 724-691-2925 or email rtolber@comcast.net.

