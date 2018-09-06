More charges filed against Greensburg man accused in rape of 5-year-old

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man already accused of rape for allegedly pressuring an ex-girlfriend to send him a video of her performing a sex act on a 5-year-old boy asked Thursday that his hearing be continued after learning city police also were charging him with sexually abusing the victim.

Police last month charged Charles Jason Hunter, 32, with rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other counts.

“We intend to file a new complaint alleging that Mr. Hunter was a participant … actually involved in the conduct,” said James Lazar, Westmoreland County assistant district attorney.

Hunter’s attorney, Amy Keim, said her client was unaware of the new allegation and asked District Judge Chris Flanigan to postpone Thursday’s hearing in order to allow her time to prepare for the new charges.

In court documents filed later Thursday afternoon, Detective Sgt. John Swank charged Hunter with criminal solicitation for asking a second woman to have sex with the child and making a video of it. Swank reported that the woman was interviewed during the ongoing investigation but told investigators she immediately turned down the request, telling Hunter “that’s disgusting.”

Flanigan scheduled a new preliminary hearing for Hunter on Sept. 27.

Swank has already alleged in court documents that 25-year-old Corby Kinzey of Greensburg told investigators that she performed the sex act on the child and recorded the video after repeated requests from Hunter. Police arrested her Aug. 14 and Hunter two days later.

The new charges arose after Kinzey met this week with police and Lazar. Authorities said she was ready to testify Thursday against Hunter.

In new court filings Thursday, Swank alleges Kinzey told investigators that Hunter had sex with the victim twice in June while she was present.

“Kinzey said neither of those acts were video recorded,” Swank wrote.

Swank also reported in court documents that last week city police forensic specialist Lt. Rob Jones had retrieved “two more video recordings” of Kinzey having sex with the child that were retrieved off of Hunter’s cellular telephone after he was arrested Aug. 16.

According to court documents, Swank said there were numerous text messages between the pair that substantiate her claim that Hunter requested Kinzey perform the sex acts on the child.

In an Aug. 10 text, Kinzey worried about “going to jail” if anyone discovered the plan, Swank reported in court documents.

“Hunter told her to calm down. Hunter then said, ‘Remember you agreed to this,’” Swank wrote.

As a sheriff’s deputy on Thursday led a handcuffed-and-shackled Hunter into Flanigan’s office, the defendant told a reporter, “I didn’t do this.”

Both Hunter and Kinzey are being held in the county jail without bail. Last week, Kinzey waived her scheduled preliminary hearing before Flanigan and opted to proceed to trial.

Following a preliminary hearing Aug. 30, Flanigan ruled there was sufficient evidence for a third defendant in the case — Hunter’s current girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, 29, of Hempfield — to stand trial on a count of disseminating a video of a sex act on a child.

Hunter’s mother, Elizabeth Murphy, testified at that hearing that she provided police with the video after Smith forwarded it to her on social media. Smith is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.