Cops: North Huntingdon man taped 'bladder' bottle to himself to pass drug test

Police said a North Huntingdon man used a plastic tube and a “bladder” bottle containing drug-free urine in an attempt to pass a drug test at the Westmoreland County Probation office. However, his plan didn’t work, police said, and he ended the day in the county jail.

County detectives charged Andrew R. Stevens, 39, with illegal furnishing of drug-free urine after probation officers found the device taped to his body when he showed up in the Greensburg courthouse to provide a urine sample.

Detective Ray Dupilka reported that probation officer aide Corey Miller noticed a plastic tube “sticking out of the zipper portion of Stevens’ shorts” when he appeared for his monthly drug test. Stevens admitted that he attempted to deceive authorities, Dupilka said.

Stevens told investigators that he bought the device and urine at a store in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Dupilka reported.

Stevens had agreed to the testing in 2017 as part of his probation sentence for retail theft.

District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Stevens held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 13.

