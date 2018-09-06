Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg fires parking manager

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Parked cars on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg.
The City of Greensburg has fired its longtime parking facilities manager.

City Council will vote next week on the termination of Robert Charley, who has been in charge of city parking since 2004. The vote will be retroactive, as Charley is already off the job, according to city Administrator Kelsye Milliron.

Milliron said that she could not discuss the reason for Charley’s firing, only that it is a “personnel issue.”

Charley’s salary in 2018 was just over $47,000. He could not be reached for comment.

Councilman Randy Finfrock said the city will not look for a new parking manager, at least not anytime soon. Instead, Charley’s duties will be divided between existing city departments, like the fiscal office and police department.

“We’re going to see how that works,” Finfrock said.

The city maintains about 4,000 parking spaces, including street-side parking, parking lots and three garages.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

