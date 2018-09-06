Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Owner of dogs that mauled singer in Penn Township could face charges

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Amy Demi, UPS driver and member of the band Switch.
Amy Demi, UPS driver and member of the band Switch.

Updated 7 hours ago

The owner of the dogs that attacked a Westmoreland County singer last week in Penn Township could face charges, according to Hoffman Animal Control, which is overseeing the case.

Amy Demi, 41, of Hempfield, a UPS driver and member of the band Switch, was delivering a package to a Durst Road home on Aug. 28 when she was attacked by one or more of three German shepherds on the property, according to Penn Township police.

Police Chief John Otto said Demi suffered serious injuries. Her boyfriend, Bob Armstrong, said Demi returned home from the hospital Thursday and is recovering. He didn’t comment further about her condition.

Under state law, any dog that attacks a person must be “confined in quarters” for at least 10 days.

Officials ordered the dogs’ owner, who has not been identified, to keep the animals in the house at all times. They are only allowed outside to relieve themselves, and only under close supervision, according to a Hoffman Animal Control employee.

Hoffman Animal Control staff will meet with Demi before deciding to move forward with charges, a representative for the company said.

State law says that anyone who has been attacked by dogs, or anyone acting in their behalf, can file summary charges against the owner. Armstrong said he and Demi haven’t yet talked to anyone about that possibility.

If the owner is found guilty of harboring a dangerous dog, he or she will have to follow a strict set of guidelines if they want to keep their animals

According to the state, the owner of a dangerous dog must:

  • Keep the dog confined with a warning sign on the property.
  • Pay restitution to victims of the dog attack.
  • Implant a microchip in the dog identifying it as dangerous.
  • Have the dog spayed or neutered.
  • Get at least $50,000 in liability insurance payable to those who may be injured by the dog in the future.
  • Pay a $500 yearly registration fee to maintain a state database of dangerous dogs.

The owner may also choose to have the dogs euthanized, according to Hoffman Animal Control.

Demi has been with Switch for 12 years, according to longtime drummer Rocco Gaudino.

“She’s just a fantastic singer, and a great performer,” he said.

Demi has had multiple surgeries for her injuries from the attack.

“We were all shocked and certainly concerned for her well-being,” Gaudino said. “We’re looking forward to her getting home and having a very successful recovery.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me