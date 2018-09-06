Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township, surrounding communities, call for new turnpike ramp

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Jeannette, Manor and Murrysville have joined Penn Township in calling for a new turnpike interchange between the Monroeville and Irwin exits.

Each passed a resolution over the summer supporting the project.

“These four communities recognize the need to support the improvement of our regional infrastructure,” Penn Township Manager Alex Graziani said in a statement. “Better access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike leads to better access to Pittsburgh and places north and west of the City.”

The possibility of a ramp in Penn Township has been a topic of conversation for more than a decade.

The discussion was revived last year with two studies on the feasibility of building a turnpike ramp in Penn Township. The first, performed by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, looked at what it would cost to build a cashless interchange in Penn Township — about $30 million.

The second study, commissioned by Penn Township and performed by Delta Development, found a new ramp would be profitable within five years.

The turnpike passes through Penn Township, but does not have a ramp there. Advocates say a new interchange would give Pittsburgh’s eastern suburbs easier access to the city, while encouraging development.

“If our future only has the infrastructure we currently have now in existence, then our region’s growth will be restricted,” Graziani said.

However, building a ramp in Penn Township would take serious bureaucratic wrangling. The SPC study suggested building ramps on State Route 130 would bring an estimated 8,000 additional cars a day to the already-busy road.

Improving the road to handle additional progress would more than double the cost of the ramp project — from about $30 million to $68 million. It would also require coordination between PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Neither organization has announced any plans for a Penn Township interchange.

