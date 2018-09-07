Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Westmoreland

Fred Rogers biographer to speak at Saint Vincent College on Sept. 20

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Maxwell King, president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Foundation. (Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media)
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Maxwell King, president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Foundation. (Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media)

Updated 2 hours ago

Fred Rogers biographer Maxwell King will speak in Rogers’ hometown on Sept. 20 for the Saint Vincent College Threshold Lecture Series.

King’s book, “ The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers ” (Abrams Press, $30), is the first full biography of Rogers, a Presbyterian minister, Latrobe native and longtime host of the children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

King’s talk, titled “The Good Neighbor: Fred Rogers Through the Eyes of Max King with David Hartman and Dr. Junlei Li,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Saint Vincent College Fred Rogers Center. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

King, former executive director of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at Saint Vincent College, will hold a conversation with Hartman, former host of “Good Morning America,” and Li, a Harvard professor and Fred Rogers Center senior fellow.

King is president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Foundation. He was the spring commencement speaker at Saint Vincent College.

Requests for reservations may be made online at eventregistration.stvincent.edu or by phone at 724-805-2177.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me