Fred Rogers biographer to speak at Saint Vincent College on Sept. 20

Fred Rogers biographer Maxwell King will speak in Rogers’ hometown on Sept. 20 for the Saint Vincent College Threshold Lecture Series.

King’s book, “ The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers ” (Abrams Press, $30), is the first full biography of Rogers, a Presbyterian minister, Latrobe native and longtime host of the children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

King’s talk, titled “The Good Neighbor: Fred Rogers Through the Eyes of Max King with David Hartman and Dr. Junlei Li,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Saint Vincent College Fred Rogers Center. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

King, former executive director of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at Saint Vincent College, will hold a conversation with Hartman, former host of “Good Morning America,” and Li, a Harvard professor and Fred Rogers Center senior fellow.

King is president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Foundation. He was the spring commencement speaker at Saint Vincent College.

Requests for reservations may be made online at eventregistration.stvincent.edu or by phone at 724-805-2177.

