Marriage license applications - Week of Sept. 9
Updated 4 hours ago
These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:
Michael Patrick Casey Hemsley and Kayla Marie Weishaar, both of Greensburg.
Chad Louis Dubois and Karen Shannon Cruz-Fuentes, both of Trafford.
Owen Paul Carty and Naomi Evera Ward, both of New Kensington.
Arthur Thomas Ray of Latrobe and Alexandria Rose Lawless of Adamsburg.
Michael Christopher Pisone of Export and Kayla Hughes-Miller of Mt. Pleasant.
Gregory Allen Shaneyfelt and Debra Lynn Santmyer, both of Ruffsdale.
Mark Paul Cecil and Jade Amanda Bollman, both of Greensburg.
Davon Tyrone Magwood and Hannah Rebecca Willson, both of New Kensington.
Casey Edward Ericson of North Huntingdon and Carmen Marie Russo of McKeesport.
Andrew Thomas Leedy and Emily Suzanne Eckard, both of Monroeville.
Clint Robert Schantz and Deborah Jean Cuda, both of Export.
Devin Tylor Bickel and Lachelle Marie Lyle, both of Arnold.
Michael Donald Thomas of Greensburg and Natalie Ann Igo of Latrobe.
Joseph Edward Simon and Sarah Elizabeth Rossman, both of Greensburg.
Logan Christopher Moeller and Sara Jean Hay, both of Clarksburg.
Jason Richard Propes and Natalie Barbara Shelley, both of Greensburg.
Terry Edward Simms and Megan Tara Mcconnell, both of Latrobe.
Christopher James Sulek of Matinsburg, W. Va., and Patricia Lynn Henry of Latrobe.
Larry Charles Glass and Kayla Marie Dunmire, both of Bradenville.
Adam David Byers and Michele Ann Defloria, both of Manor.
Jeffrey Raymond Shawley and Ashley Laura Marie Laurilla, both of Youngwood.
Brian K Jack and Brandi L Scullion, both of Pittsburgh.
Brandon Michael Higgs and Selena Jean Hill, both of Greensburg.
Henry John Druschel and Rhiannon Evans Vaughn, both of Washington, D.C.
Frank James Doris and Raychelle Annette Turnage, both of Greensburg.
Shane Alexander Porter and Valarie Mae Spix, both of Leechburg.
Stephen Vannoy Kirchner of Denver, N.C., and Susan Beck of Herminie.
Christopher James Steele and Sarah Grace Echard, both of Youngwood.
Ryan Patrick Dematteo and Emily Grace Izzo, both of Greensburg.
Aaron Phillip Slonecki of Greensburg and Stephanie Anne Anderson of Jeannette.
Timothy Nicholas Turner and Jamie Rose Herstek, both of Saltsburg.
Tyler Edward Cole and Rachel Marie Shojaie, both of Trafford.
Daniel James Muir and Dana Lyn Peterson, both of Monroeville.
James Matthew Riedel and Kathryn Marie Kosko, both of Greensboro, N.C.
Tyler James Rose and Tori Rae Moose, both of Jones Mills.
Nicholas Michael Marhefka and Sarah Elizabeth Havrilla, both of Latrobe.
Nicholas James Eagan and Maura Kathryn Hunter, both of Columbus, Ohio.
Damon Scott Pierce and Mickayla Teresa Glass, both of Belle Vernon.
Andrew Ross Beal and Amanda Rose White, both of Amherst, Ohio.
Sandor Jozsef Szanto and Rachelle Michelle Lindemuth, both of Arnold.
Kegan Joseph Hall of Bolivar and Anne Elizabeth Jones of New Florence.
Michael Wade Stanley and Victoria Eileen Mazur, both of North Versailles.
Hunter Lee Phillips and Karen Irene Bryner, both of Fort Hood, Texas.
Stephen Richard Celmer and Billie Dawn Summerville, both of Greensburg.
Charles Richard Darrell and Michelle Leigh Menzies, both of Belle Vernon.
Brandon Jeffrey Duritza and Emily Jo Stankiewicz, both of Rostraver Township.
Theodore Daniel Sovich and Milica Kozomara, both of Jeannette.
Francis Cory Fisher and Christine Elaine Sadley, both of Murrysville.
Jake Robert Sagan of Latrobe and Stephanie Danielle Joe of New Derry.
William Keith Baird and Danielle Marie Buffer, both of Hunker.
Ronald Scott Eiler and Lorrie Ann Orostek, both of New Kensington.
Robert Allen Barron and Sarah Mary-Louise Heming, both of Ligonier.
Joseph Charles Smail and Chelsea Renee Cramer, both of Acme.
Michael Edward White of Jones Mills and Cierra Lynn Noel of Greensburg.
Brian Alexander Fricke and Sara Jo Sieczkowski, both of Vandergrift.
Robert Edward Price of North Huntingdon and Charlene Louise Martz of Saltsburg.
Jacob John Klugh and Maggie Lee Graham, both of Greensburg.
Eric Andrew Botts and Megan Marie Sipos, both of Fairfax, Va.
Cody Aaron Keller and Erin Brenna Pleins, both of Harrison City.
Jordan Robert Rice and Magan Marie Metcalfe, both of North Huntingdon.
William Joseph Bach of North Huntingdon and Karen Elizabeth Brennfleck of Elizabeth.
Joseph John Schall and Nina Crayton, both of Delmont.
Andrew Charles Edwards of Plum and Alexandra Michele Bailey of Murrsyville.
Joel Adam Peretic of North Huntingdon and Pamela Kate Skovira of Scottdale.
John Edward Bonifati of Cheswick and Alexis Nicole Parshook of New Kensington.