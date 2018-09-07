Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 10 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Classes/programs

• Events at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Getting Started with Genealogy.

— 6 p.m., Thursday, Fairytale Forest: Goldilocks and the Three Bears for ages 3-5.

— 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Read to Kaya’s Friends therapy dog program for ages 3 and older.

— 3 p.m. Saturday, Harry Potter Escape Room.

Details: 724-837-5620.

• “Circles of Diversity” film viewing and discussion event is planned 6:30 p.m. Thursday in YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg. Light snacks will be served. Details: 724-834-9390.

• Latrobe Area Historical Society is hosting a morning matinee featuring “Through the Years: Latrobe Then and Now” 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 416 Weldon St. Details: 724-539-8889 or latrobeareahist@gmail.com.

• Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society Inc. will host the History Speaks Series 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The program “The Making of Native American Clothing,” will be presented by author of Life of Eastern Woodland Indians, Dana Knezevich at 1253 Bushy Run Road, Penn Township. Details: 724-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com.

• Lunch a l’Art with Zach Sierocki at noon Sept. 20 in Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, off Route 711 south of Ligonier. Fee: $15, or $12 for members. Reservations by Friday at 724-238-6015.

• Genealogy workshop is planned noon-2 p.m. Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6 in Latrobe Area Historical Society, 416 Weldon St. Cost: $45. Registration: 724-539-8889 or latrobeareahist@gmail.com.

• Adult evening craft - decorative magnets, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Cost: $2. Registration: 724-539-1972.

Fundraisers

• Spaghetti dinner will be served 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in Larimer Fire Department banquet hall, Brownstown Road, North Huntingdon. $7 for small or $8 for large. Takeout: 724-863-9809.

• “Painting at the Palace,” is a community art event to mark National Recovery Month. The event is sponsored by Strive Health of Greensburg and will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Cost: $35. Details: thepalacetheatre.org.

• First Annual BNI Capital Connections golf tournament to benefit Sage’s Army will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Hempfield. Reservations: 724-978-0500 or Beislerlaw@Aol.com.

• Coffee and Canvas is planned 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 in West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St. Cost: cost $20 includes canvas and all supplies. Details: 724-872-4976.

• Trafford Public Library is hosting bingo bash fundraiser with dinner at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in the American Legion, 216 Cavitt Ave., Trafford. Cost: $25 in advance or $30 at the door and includes dinner, beverages and bingo. Details: 412-372-5115 or traffordlibrary.org.

• Pet Friends Animal Rescue of Irwin is hosting a wine tasting fundraiser 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, Rillton. Cost: $25 and includes buffet, desserts, entertainment, raffle and gift baskets. Must be 21. For tickets, call 724-863-7722.

• Westmoreland County Food Bank needs food donations. Any individual, organization or business interested in facilitating a food drive is asked to call 724-468-8660, ext. 13, or email louise@westmorelandfoodbank.org.

Special events

• Westmoreland Photographers Society will present The Autumn Galleria with an opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday in Westmoreland Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road. In addition to the photography show, drawings, door prizes and refreshments will be offered. Details: 724-836-8000.

• Game day sponsored by Yukon Lions Club is planned noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Yukon Ballfield for ages 6-14. The event will feature games and food will be sold. Details: 412-817-2492.

Volunteer opportunities

• Find Your Fit volunteer fair is being held 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21 in Westmoreland County Community College, Founder’s Hall gymnasium, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood. Discuss volunteer opportunities with approximately 25 agencies, who are looking for volunteers to help them with their missions. Details: 724-420-4184 or volunteerwestmoreland.org.

Trips

• Spaces available for Sept. 20 Latrobe AARP trip to Wheeling Island Casino, departing Latrobe Memorial Stadium 9 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Cost: $25, reservations: 724-539-1815.

Church events

• Outreach Committee of Derry First United Methodist Church free ladies luncheon, noon Tuesday , 311 N. Ligonier St. Details: 724-694-8333.

• These meals will be served Saturday:

— Ham and beef dinner, 3:30-7 p.m. in Paradise United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 105 Hoke Road, Bullskin. Cost: $12, $6 for children 4-12 and free for 3 and under.

— Burger bash, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Cecilia Church, 220 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney. Details: 724-423-3777.

— All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982. Menu includes sausage, applesauce and beverage. Cost: $5.

• Saint Vincent College Women’s Auxiliary will hold a day of recollection beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 in the Christ, Our Shepherd Center, 2900 Seminary Drive, Hempfield. Luncheon: $20. Register by Sept. 21 at 724-537-7343.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.