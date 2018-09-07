Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bridge project in Jeannette delayed until Sept. 17, PennDOT says

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

PennDOT said construction on the North 4th Street bridge in Jeannette has been delayed for the second time this month until the week of Sept. 17.

Construction on the bridge that spans Bull Run was scheduled to begin Monday. The project is slated to be completed in late October, PennDOT said in a news release.

In the event of inclement weather, the schedule could change again, according to PennDOT District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

During construction, automobile drivers will detour along East Gaskill Avenue, 14th Street and Route 130 (Harrison Avenue). A truck detour will follow Oakford Park Road or Route 4003, Route 66 (Sheridan Road) and Route 130 (Harrison Avenue).

This bridge is being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

