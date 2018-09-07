Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Westmoreland

Defendant accused of assaulting woman over volume of Steelers game wants out of jail, claiming death threats

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Michael Coghlan

Updated 44 minutes ago

A Youngwood woman awaiting trial for assaulting an elderly woman over a dispute involving the volume of a televised Pittsburgh Steelers football game claims her life was threatened in jail and is seeking her release from custody.

In court documents filed Friday, Delores Marie Amorino claimed she and her daughter were targeted with death threats and assaults by other inmates at Westmoreland County Prison.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson said that Amorino, 42, has been unable to receive needed psychiatric care because bed space is unavailable at Torrance State Hospital. As a result, he wants Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger to release Amorino on a reduced bond to house arrest or inpatient mental health care while she awaits her assault trial.

Amorino and her daughter, Sarah, 18, were arrested after an incident in August 2017 in which they were accused of beating a 77-year-old woman who lived with them with a broom handle, stomped her foot, choked her with bare hands and a scarf and shaved her head. They were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, making terroristic threats and other offenses and are being held in jail on $200,000 bond.

Police claimed the incident was sparked after they complained about the television volume during a Steelers game. The alleged victim was able to escape as the Amorinos slept, police said.

Warden John Walton on Friday confirmed that both Amorinos have claimed they were threatened and assaulted while in jail but that officials have found no evidence to support those claims.

“We tried celling them together, but that didn’t work. They haven’t been in protective custody since April,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Dawson also asked that the aggravated assault charge against his client be dismissed.

“A broom handle is not a deadly weapon,” Dawson argued.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me