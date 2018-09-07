Defendant accused of assaulting woman over volume of Steelers game wants out of jail, claiming death threats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Youngwood woman awaiting trial for assaulting an elderly woman over a dispute involving the volume of a televised Pittsburgh Steelers football game claims her life was threatened in jail and is seeking her release from custody.

In court documents filed Friday, Delores Marie Amorino claimed she and her daughter were targeted with death threats and assaults by other inmates at Westmoreland County Prison.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson said that Amorino, 42, has been unable to receive needed psychiatric care because bed space is unavailable at Torrance State Hospital. As a result, he wants Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger to release Amorino on a reduced bond to house arrest or inpatient mental health care while she awaits her assault trial.

Amorino and her daughter, Sarah, 18, were arrested after an incident in August 2017 in which they were accused of beating a 77-year-old woman who lived with them with a broom handle, stomped her foot, choked her with bare hands and a scarf and shaved her head. They were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, making terroristic threats and other offenses and are being held in jail on $200,000 bond.

Police claimed the incident was sparked after they complained about the television volume during a Steelers game. The alleged victim was able to escape as the Amorinos slept, police said.

Warden John Walton on Friday confirmed that both Amorinos have claimed they were threatened and assaulted while in jail but that officials have found no evidence to support those claims.

“We tried celling them together, but that didn’t work. They haven’t been in protective custody since April,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Dawson also asked that the aggravated assault charge against his client be dismissed.

“A broom handle is not a deadly weapon,” Dawson argued.