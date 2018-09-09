Westmoreland County to open second dog park, at Cedar Creek

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dogs and their owners soon will have a new place to play in southwestern Westmoreland County, when a new dog park opens at Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver.

A grand opening ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26. The large, fenced-in area where dogs can romp off-leash is the focal point in the first part of a multi-phase plan to improve the county park.

County officials sought public input on the park plan.

“The idea of a dog park kind of came to the top of people’s wish lists,” said Jeff Richards, planning coordinator for the county parks.

Parks officials learned from the experience of operating their first dog park at Twin Lakes Park, east of Greensburg. The Cedar Creek Park facility will have four segregated zones, compared to three at Twin Lakes’ Franklin Dog Park.

At any given time, “Two zones are to be open and used and two are to be in a fallow condition, so the turf can recover,” Richards said. “We have it set up so that two of the zones are for large dogs and two are for small dogs.”

Each area for larger dogs is about half the size of a football field, while each zone for small dogs is about one-tenth the size of a football field, he said.

Each zone will be equipped with a water fountain that serves both humans and dogs and with a waste clean-up station, including a bag dispenser.

Located near Cedar Creek’s amphitheater, the dog park features a double-gated entry and is bordered by a 6-foot, chain-link fence. Some shade trees were planted to supplement existing trees surrounding the park.

Other improvements in the first phase include renovation of adjacent Pavilion 1, the addition of a multi-purpose playing field, new access roads, handicapped-accessible walkways and a 46-space parking area.

A state grant covered half of the roughly $500,000 project cost, Richards said.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2019 on the second phase of park improvements. Those will include a “destination playground,” an area for winter recreation such as sledding and tubing, a new pavilion and a restroom along the Youghiogheny River and Great Allegheny Passage bicycle trail.

Cedar Creek Park, open 9 a.m. to dusk, is located off Route 51, a quarter mile north of Interstate 70.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.