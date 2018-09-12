Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 13 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fundraisers

• E.C. Cruisers will host its annual Cruisin’ to Help the Kids car cruise 11 a.m. Sunday at Delmont Volunteer Fire Department, 2360 Route 66. The cruise will feature dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles, a disc jockey, a bake sale, door prizes, food and a Chinese auction. Details: 724-433-1593.

• Rotary of Westmoreland is hosting a charity event Trike & Chug beginning at noon Sept. 22. The event is an adult tricycle fun race co-sponsored by Rivertowne Brewery and the Olde Spitfire Grille and will raise funds to purchase adaptive bicycles for individuals with disabilities in Westmoreland County. The event will feature live music and food and beverages will be available. Cost: $25. Tickets: rotaryof westmoreland.org.

• Wreaths Across America-Union and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries of North Huntingdon will host a fundraiser event with two sessions Sept. 22 at Valhalla Axe Throwing, Route 30, Hempfield. Cost: $30 and must reserve before Sunday. Details: 412-897-3143 or rhonda hunt.waa@gmail.com.

• The Bushy Run Lions Club will hold its annual Broom Sale 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in S&T Bank parking lot, Route 130, Penn Township. Household, garage, snow, whisk and toy brooms will be available.

Classes/programs

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, will host:

— 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Gardener Carol speaks.

— Piano lessons, Mondays.

— 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, grandparents day social, sponsored by McKenna Center & Park Avenue Wealth Management; cost: $2.

— Silver Sneakers, 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays; Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; Zumba, 10 a.m. Wednesdays; Yoga, 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays; Line dancing, 10 a.m. Fridays.

— Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. will host these events:

— Drop off nonperishable food donations at the library through Sept. 21.

— Scams: Don’t be a victim with private investigator James Rega II, noon Monday. Free lunch.

— Meet local author Chris Rodell, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He will discuss his book “Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of the King.”

Registration is required at 724-547-3850.

• Garden tour and discussion with SAMA head gardener Anne Clark is planned at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane and Route 711 South. Free but donations accepted. Details: 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

• Weeders and Seeders Garden Club will host Dare to be Tick Aware program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Nimick Family Education Center, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier. Business meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

• The Westmoreland County Historical Society’s annual Made in Westmoreland program will celebrate the 100-year history of Seton Hill College/University 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the university administration building, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg. Donations accepted. Reservations required by Monday at 724-532-1935, ext. 210.

• “Bad Art” will be the feature from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 in Norwin Public Library, Caruthers Lane, Irwin. Participants will have one hour to create the worst piece of art they can, then the group will vote for the worst art and the winner will take home the Bad Art Trophy. This event is open to teens and older. Registration: 724-863-4700, ext. 5.

• Bushy Run to hold program on Native American clothing at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Bushy Run Battlefield museum, Route 993, Penn Township. Light refreshments will be available. Cost: $8 or $10 at the door. Details: 724-527-5584 or secre tary@bushyrunbattlefield.com.

• Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association will host a Tree Identification Walk, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, 218 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Cost: $5 and free to WWIA members and students with a current student ID; light refreshments will be served; reservations by Sept. 14: 724-837-5271.

• Greensburg Art Studio announces adult classes including drawing dynamics, drawing basics, figure drawing, water color, oil painting, art history, clay classes and a variety of children’s classes in all art mediums. Details and registration: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org.

Open house

• These centers for active adults will host an open house:

— 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, West Newton, 103 E. Main St. Some of the events planned include entertainment, exercise, food and appetizers, bingo and a cash and basket bash. Details: 724-872-4976.

— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19, Herminie, 101 Sewickley Ave. There will be live entertainment and food. Details: 724-446-3282.

Special events

• Geocache competition is planned at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 during the Scottdale Fall Festival at the Gazebo Park, Pittsburgh Street. The event is free and prizes will be awarded. Details: 724-887-8220 or jacobscreekwatershed.org/ geocache-registration- family-friendly.

Church events

• Blessing of the First Responders is planned at 11 a.m. Sunday in Penn-Zion’s Lutheran Church, 3417 Route 130. A light meal will be served. Details: 724-744-3151.

• Card and bunco party, 6 p.m. Tuesday in St. Martin’s social hall, Route 982, New Derry. Admission: $5, includes salad and dessert bar and prizes. Players should bring their own cards.

• A women’s conference is planned Sept. 20-22 in The Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240 Highway, Cherry Tree. Cost $45. Reservation by Monday at 814-948-5765, 724-254-2991 or 814-591-3541.

